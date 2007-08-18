The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

K2 Rocks Out At Leipzig

warrockdc.jpgK2 is heading to the Leipzig Games Convention next week, and they're ready to show their growing European gaming community a damn good time. First off they'll have a booth dedicated to Sword of the New World: Granado Espada, which I keep passing up just barely every time I hit the game store. Conventioneers will be able to enter contests, get tonnes of swag, and even get their picture taken with "a sexy female character" from the game. After a few minutes to recover from a brush with a booth babe, they can head over to the World Cyber Games Booth and take place in a live War Rock tournament on Thursday the 23rd, which culminates in an award ceremony and great prizes "including a digital camera." Not a digital camera!? The lines for the event will be huge for a chance at one of those bad boys! Best start camping out on Wednesday night to avoid the rush.

K2 NETWORK ANNOUNCES ITS EXHIBITION PLANS FOR LEIPZIG GAMES CONVENTION

Online Game Publisher To Offer Demonstrations, Contests and More In Exhibition Hall 4: Stand B46

IRVINE, Calif. - August 17, 2007 - K2 Network Inc. (www.k2network.net), an online game publisher, today announced its exhibition plans and lineup for the Leipzig Game Convention taking place in Leipzig, Germany from August 22-26, 2007 at the Leipzig Messe Conference Hall. K2 Network can be found in exhibit hall 4, Stand B46.

Continuing its focus on building and working with the gaming community throughout Europe, K2 Network will have several of its current online gaming titles, including the popular new release, Sword of the New World: Granado Espada, on display at its booth.

The booth will be abuzz with activities including contests, game demonstrations and photo opportunities at the blue screen stage area where gamers can take a photo in front of their favourite K2 game background. Gamers will also have the opportunity to meet and take a photo with a sexy female character from Sword of the New World: Granado Espada. Visitors to the K2 Network booth will walk away with great takeaways including t-shirts, necklaces, mouse pads, and more.

To continue the theme of exciting events, a live War Rock tournament, in connection with the Korean Software Industry Promotion Agency (KIPA) will be open for gamers to attend and compete at the KIPA booth. This event takes place Thursday, August 23 in the World Cyber Games Booth in Hall 2; with an awards ceremony immediately following. Winners of the War Rock tournament can win great prizes including a digital camera and more.

The Leipzig gaming convention has exploded into one of the largest and most successful gaming events in Europe," said Joshua Hong, CEO and founder of K2 Network. "This year presents K2 Network with a great opportunity to show our commitment to European Online gamers as we continue to build our presence and relationships throughout the European territories."

