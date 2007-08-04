The Kotaku Quake Con Photo Stream

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Mail your QuakeCon photos to [email protected] and they will automagically appear in this photo gallery. Make sure to put quakecon07 and only quakecon07 in the subject line so they show up in the right place. Also, anything you put in the body of the message, besides the picture, will show up as the cutline. And yes, I will be checking each and everyone before it goes live. So no goatse! Not even... um, just no goatse.

