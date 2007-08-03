QuakeCon Goes Live

This year's QuakeCon kicked off at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas today with crowds expected to reach 6,000. Although the John Carmack keynote and press conference doesn't hit until Friday night, the Bring-Your-Own-Computer folks have already set up and tourney check in is well underway. The assorted tournaments will get under way this afternoon, with some running through till Saturday night.

"We look forward to QuakeCon every year as an opportunity to have a great time partying and playing id games with our fans," said Todd Hollenshead, CEO, id Software. "QuakeCon's continuing popularity is a credit to the dedication of our volunteers and grass-roots support of sponsors and exhibitors; and the fans' enthusiastic and passionate response to our big announcements is inspiring."

id will be giving away 3,000 VIP keys to the upcoming Enemy Territory: QUAKE Wars Beta 2.0 and their are even a number of booths packed in with all of the PCs in the 25,000-square-foot exhibit area. NVIDIA, Activision, Antec, Armadillo Aerospace, Bgears, DeVry University, Dust-Off, EA Mobile, FSP Group USA, GameRail, The Guildhall at SMU, Ideazon, IN WIN, iZ3D, MSI, PNY Technologies, proGAM3R magazine, Patriot Memory, steelseries, Tritton, Turtle Rock Studios with Valve Software, and Wintec Industries will on be on hand to show off their wares, both hard and soft.

GAMERS UNITE AT QUAKECON 2007

id Software Slated to Make Major Announcements

DALLAS - August 2, 2007 - id Software once again welcomes the loyal fans who make the pilgrimage to gaming holy ground at QuakeCon 2007, August 2-5 in Dallas' Hilton Anatole Hotel. This year's QuakeCon is expected to draw more than 6,000 attendees from around the world. Todd Hollenshead, CEO, and John Carmack, Technical Director and co-founder of id Software take the stage Friday evening for a back-to-back press conference and keynote address where several major announcements will be made.

Now in its twelfth year, QuakeCon continues to innovate in LAN party tournament action with all new gaming competitions. This year, the event organisers will host the first tournament using id Software's new landmark game, Enemy Territory: QUAKE Wars. QuakeCon 2007 will also mark the debut of the first Quad Damage tournament spanning all four QUAKE games. The total QuakeCon Championship Tournament purse will be $US100,000, courtesy of title sponsor NVIDIA.

id Software will also use QuakeCon 2007 as an opportunity to launch its Enemy Territory: QUAKE Wars Beta 2.0 with IGN's Fileplanet (www.fileplanet.com), giving away 3,000 VIP keys to the loyal fans of the Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC) Area. Beta 2.0 will feature "Valley," one of the maps being used in the QuakeCon Championship Tournament.

QuakeCon 2007 is organised by a dedicated group of 30 year-round volunteers, 200 on-site volunteers and video game pioneer, id Software. The four-day action-packed event offers 96 hours of round-the-clock parties, entertainment, and fierce gameplay action.

QuakeCon consumes more than 100,000 square feet of gaming righteousness, including a 2,800 seat Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC) Area and exhibit space that features demos of the latest video games and displays of next-generation hardware from NVIDIA, Activision, EA, Philips, Logitech, Dell and Valve among others.

QuakeCon goers can win swag and gear by participating in fan appreciation events that will take place throughout the four-day event, including a Guitar Hero II competition and NVIDIA's kickoff event which will spoof popular game show challenges, including classics like Win Lose or Draw, Let's Make a Deal and The Dating Game as well as new game shows like Deal or No Deal.

The QuakeCon 2007 sponsor line up includes industry giants: id Software, NVIDIA, Activision, Philips amBX, Cenatek, Dell, D-Link, Intel, Logitech, MyInternetServices.com, Haptx, siteofchampions.com, and Sierra's World in Conflict.

The 25,000 square foot exhibit area at QuakeCon 2007 will include booths from NVIDIA, Activision, Antec, Armadillo Aerospace, Bgears, DeVry University, Dust-Off, EA Mobile, FSP Group USA, GameRail, The Guildhall at SMU, Ideazon, IN WIN, iZ3D, MSI, PNY Technologies, proGAM3R magazine, Patriot Memory, steelseries, Tritton, Turtle Rock Studios with Valve Software, and Wintec Industries.

For fans unable to make the journey to Dallas for QuakeCon 2007, the official event web site (www.quakecon.org) will have links to view broadcast footage from the event 24/7 from both static cameras and roaming hand-held cameras.

About QuakeCon:

Often described as the "Woodstock of Gaming," QuakeCon was created in August of 1996 by a group of friends on the IRC network's EFnet who had a desire to meet in person. Less than 100 attendees gathered at the Best Western in Garland, Texas that first year to play and talk games and compete in the first QuakeCon tournament. id Software's lead programmer John Carmack and several other id team members stopped by to chat with fans about DOOM, QUAKE, and the future of an up-and-coming id Software.

Going into its 12th year, QuakeCon remains true to its original mission as an event created by gamers, for gamers. Sponsored by id Software and other industry-leading software and hardware manufacturers, QuakeCon continues to be run by a dedicated group of 30 year-round volunteers and more than 200 on-site volunteers. More than 6,000 people attended QuakeCon in 2006, and the event has expanded to include the entire series of QUAKEÂ® games, Return to Castle WolfensteinÂ®, Wolfenstein: Enemy TerritoryÂ®, DOOM3Â®, and now Enemy Territory: QUAKE Warsâ„¢.

About id Software:

id - defined by Freud as the primal section of the human psyche; id Software, located in Mesquite, Texas, was founded in 1991. From inception to present day, id Software has relentlessly provided technical, design and artistic leadership as an independent game developer and technology provider. Transcending the games industry, id's iconic brands such as Wolfenstein, DOOM, QUAKE and Enemy Territory have become staples of popular culture for generations of gamers. More information on id Software can be found at www.idsoftware.com.