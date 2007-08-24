Io Interactive and Eidos had the Xbox 360 and PC versions of Kane & Lynch: Dead Men on the Games Convention show floor, finally giving us an opportunity to go hands-on with the third person shooter that's heavy on style and Michael Mann cinematic allusions. Two scenes from the game were on hand, one that started on the rooftops of Remotomo Plaza and the ensuing Tokyo street firefight that awaits your team upon your exit. Kane & Lynch has been on my personal watch list following a preview at E3 '06, in which the duo extracts a target from a Japanese night club, a scene highly reminiscent in look and feel of Mann's Collateral.
Kane & Lynch Hands-On Impressions
