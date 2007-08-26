Kane & Lynch Pantsu

This is a little disturbing: I was playing Kane & Lynch on the Games Convention show floor earlier today when I accidentally shot a business woman who was running around on the floor I was on. Instead of killing her, I apparently winged her shoulder. She lay sprawled on her back screaming in pain with the camera angle shooting straight up her skirt exposing a pair of white panties. (That's her in that picture laying next to a dead body, one of my henchmen headshot her as I was about to take this picture.)

It wasn't at all sexual and I don't think it was meant to be. The sight of this terrified and injured woman, her panties invertently exposed highlighted the terror of the moment for this woman and how very vulnerable she was. Good idea or taking things too far?