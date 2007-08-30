Hmm. Well. Okay. Just so you know, I did not crop this pic! At all. This is an actual Devil May Cry 4 screenshot from the recent Leipzig trailer that Capcom set to actual websites. Hoping? Hoping that when Japanese gamers see this, they don't think PS3 or Xbox 360 (or PC, even!), but instead think damn, those buttons look really nice. That embroidery ain't half-bad, either. And the piping? WOW. DMC4 Screens [Game Watch Impress]
Key Word For New DMC4 Screens? JUBBLIES.
