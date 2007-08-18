King Of Kong In Theaters Today

We know that not everybody lives in NY, LA, Seattle or Austin, but if you do, we highly encourage attending opening day of the documentary King of Kong. We've talked about the documentary quite a bit already, and personally, I think it's quite important to support movies about video games that aren't directed by Uwe Boll or starring Milla Jovovich.

Reviews I've skimmed thus far have been positive (click the link for an example). And if I were anywhere near anything not near cornfields, I'd see this tonight in a heartbeat.

"King of Kong" is a top scorer [Seattle Times]