Guitar Hero Going International

And the Guitar Hero news just will not stop. Neversoft and Activision have decided to expand Guitar Hero's appeal by "adopting local music content for specific European tastes". Seems most GH sales have been in North America, with Europeans largely unimpressed by the whole thing, so they reckon chucking in a few more appropriate artists might lure them to part with their Euros. Expect some Meshuggah, Rammstein, Helloween and Manowar, then. Though some Spanish guitar would also be rad. Just to sex things up a little. In case Manowar haven't sexed things up too much.

