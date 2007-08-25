Konami Whips Up Two Castlevania Mobile Games

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

castlevania_mobile.jpgNever one to rest on their Castlevania laurels, Konami and crew readying two new Dracula slaying adventures, this time on the platform everyone can agree on: the mobile phone. The previously mentioned Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow showing at the Leipzig Games Convention is simply a mobile phone remake of the Game Boy Advance release of the same name. However, Konami also announced it would be bringing an all-new original Castlevania, known as Castlevania: Order of Shadows, to mobile carriers AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon Networks, among others, this September.

The game follows the adventures of a new character Desmond Belmont, which means the Castlevania series entry on Wikipedia is just about due for an argument on canon. More details on the development and associate blog for the both of you interested in mobile gaming after the jump.KONAMI INTRODUCES ORIGINAL CONTENT FOR THE MOBILE PLATFORM BASED ON THE COMPANY'S TOP VIDEOGAME FRANCHISES

Konami Mobile's First Original, CastlevaniaÂ®: Order of Shadows Available in September On All Major Carriers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - August 23, 2007 - Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. underscored its commitment to the mobile games market today by announcing the development of original content specifically for mobile phones, based on the company's legendary videogame brands. Featuring never-before-seen game play, storyline features and original music, Castlevania: Order of Shadows for the mobile platform will be available on September 18 on most major carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon Networks.

"As a worldwide leader in high quality, multi-platform videogames, Konami is looking to raise the entertainment standard of games for mobile phones," said Joe Morris, Vice President of Konami Mobile. "Mobile technology has exploded, providing powerful new tools to enhance today's mobile gaming experiences. Konami's esteemed game developers will be creating original titles based on the company's top franchises including Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid Mobile, Contra and others."

Castlevania: Order of Shadows is the latest chapter in the popular videogame series, designed exclusively for the mobile platform. Developed in collaboration with franchise mastermind Koji Igarashi (aka "IGA"), the game breathes new life into the Belmont family bloodline with fresh adventures, characters and perils. Featuring updated abilities and spells, unique enemies, original songs and full screen particle effects, the title takes mobile gaming to new heights.

To give consumers a direct connection to Konami Mobile's development team and insight to upcoming game titles, the company has launched the "Developer's Corner" on its Web site, www.konamimobile.com. The first installment of the Developer's Corner will feature a blog written by Castlevania: Order of Shadows' lead game designer, Tyrone Rodriguez, discussing the genesis of the title, working with IGA on his vision for a mobile Castlevania game, and Konami's aspirations for improving mobile gaming experiences. Also featured on the website will be mobile game emulators as well as art and video, so consumers can sample the new games before purchasing them.

Castlevania: Order of Shadows will launch for the mobile platform on September 18, 2007. For more information, please visit www.konamimobile.com.

