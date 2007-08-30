Korea Makes The Bestest Halo 3 Trailer

And the silly Korean Halo 3 promotional clips keep coming! Here's number deux. This time Master Chief punches a dinosaur in the face, accidentally knocking off his armour and dances with some lady on the subway. After watching this, I have never wanted to play Halo 3 SO BAD in my entire life. Korea, you've sold me!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink