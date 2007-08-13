TV spots? Done. Magazine ads? Done. Banks? Hmmm. Sony Computer Entertainment Korea has infiltrated Shinhan Bank and set up "THE Bank Zone." It features a lux demo kiosk for customers waiting to deposit and borrow money. Nothing like a bank to remind Koreans how friggin' expensive the PS3 is! In related SCEK promotional news, a public demonstration of PlayStation hardware was also set up at a multiplex cinema in Mokdong, Seoul. Hit the jump for a pic of that. So zany! PS3 at Bank and Theater [Aving via Insert Credit]
Korea Sets Up PS3 Kiosk In... A Bank
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink