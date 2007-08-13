The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Korea Sets Up PS3 Kiosk In... A Bank

ps3bankkorea.jpg TV spots? Done. Magazine ads? Done. Banks? Hmmm. Sony Computer Entertainment Korea has infiltrated Shinhan Bank and set up "THE Bank Zone." It features a lux demo kiosk for customers waiting to deposit and borrow money. Nothing like a bank to remind Koreans how friggin' expensive the PS3 is! In related SCEK promotional news, a public demonstration of PlayStation hardware was also set up at a multiplex cinema in Mokdong, Seoul. Hit the jump for a pic of that. So zany!pscinemakorea.jpg PS3 at Bank and Theater [Aving via Insert Credit]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles