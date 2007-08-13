Korea Sets Up PS3 Kiosk In... A Bank

TV spots? Done. Magazine ads? Done. Banks? Hmmm. Sony Computer Entertainment Korea has infiltrated Shinhan Bank and set up "THE Bank Zone." It features a lux demo kiosk for customers waiting to deposit and borrow money. Nothing like a bank to remind Koreans how friggin' expensive the PS3 is! In related SCEK promotional news, a public demonstration of PlayStation hardware was also set up at a multiplex cinema in Mokdong, Seoul. Hit the jump for a pic of that. So zany! PS3 at Bank and Theater [Aving via Insert Credit]