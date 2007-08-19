Kotaku Originals: From COD4 to Pirates vs. Ninjas

It's a mixed bag this week in Kotaku originals. We got a hands on with Call of Duty 4 multiplayer mode, Ninja vs Pirates finally claims an owner and yet even more ubiquitous Halo 3 news!
Talking Halo 3, And What Comes After Halo 3, With Bungie
Dude Met Uwe Boll And Lived to TellMr. Robot: The Final Discussion
Halo 360 Dated, Priced For Australia
Hands-On With Halo 3's Singleplayer, Final Movie Maker
The Mexican 8-Bit Xbox 360-Looking Emulator
Call Of Duty 4 Multiplayer Hands-On Impressions
Haze: A Study In Asymetric Combat
Retirement Home Hosts Wii Home Run Derby
Dungeon Runner's Next Big Thing
Whorecraft Starlet Kicked From WoW
Blazing Lizard Owns Pirates Vs. Ninjas
Why Does Turning on My 360 Make Me Nervous?
