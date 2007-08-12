Xbox 360 Mania

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

It was a week full of Xbox 360 news this time around for Kotaku Originals. The eldest of the "next gen" consoles got a price drop, a rise in sales, a bundle, a tiny system update and an HDMI output. Our little boy is growing up!

Strangled Launch Party

Xbox 360 Core Models Being Phased Out?Circuit City's Table Tennis 360 Bundle

Dear Hideo

Australia, Don't Hold Your Breath For That HDMI 360

Microsoft: HDMI Coming to Premium 360s

Price Drop Spikes 360 Sales

Free Radical Talks Timesplitters 4

Inafune Up Close

Wii Update Breaking Freeloaders

Free Radical Talks Wii, Miyamoto

Game Club Assignment Two

Musika: Play A Decent Game On Your Ipod

Microsoft Drops Xbox 360 Price

New Halo 3 Zune Military Edition

StarCraft II Hands-On Impressions, Part I

StarCraft: The Board Game Eyes-On

GayGamer Target Of Hate Crime

The Obligatory BlizzCon Goody Bag Post

Warcraft Movie Details Revealed At BlizzCon

