Xbox 360 Mania

It was a week full of Xbox 360 news this time around for Kotaku Originals. The eldest of the "next gen" consoles got a price drop, a rise in sales, a bundle, a tiny system update and an HDMI output. Our little boy is growing up!
Xbox 360 Core Models Being Phased Out?Circuit City's Table Tennis 360 Bundle
Australia, Don't Hold Your Breath For That HDMI 360
Microsoft: HDMI Coming to Premium 360s
Free Radical Talks Timesplitters 4
Wii Update Breaking Freeloaders
Free Radical Talks Wii, Miyamoto
Musika: Play A Decent Game On Your Ipod
Microsoft Drops Xbox 360 Price
New Halo 3 Zune Military Edition
StarCraft II Hands-On Impressions, Part I
StarCraft: The Board Game Eyes-On
The Obligatory BlizzCon Goody Bag Post
