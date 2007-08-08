American Xenosaga fans with a fear of Japanese digital versatile discs, your two-year wait is over. The quicker-than-playing it animated adaptation of the series is about to kick off on the Anime Network, with the first episode scheduled for August 30. Don't have the Anime Network? Then it's coming to DVD on September 11, courtesy of ADV Films. The Anime Network [via Game|Life]
Xenosaga Anime Kicks Off This Month
