Lara Croft Hands-On Impressions

At Games Convention's press-only day, I got some hands-on impressions with Eidos' latest Lara Croft, Karima Adebibe, the eighth proper sequel in the Lara Croft franchise. In short, she smells like a coconut, might be a little too tanned and ultimately melanoma-ridden before she turns 25, and is doubly intimidating dual-wielding an English accent and model good-looks. The only downside to being in proximity of the current-gen Lara is how the DNA-driven bad art on the left just don't hold up in a side-by-side comparison.

Final score: A-