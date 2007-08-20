Leaked Halo 3 Manual?

Real or fake? A sample of Halo 3 manual images has surfaced. The manual doesn't the Covenant's Needler as a weapon that can also be wielded by Master Chief. Odd, because it's been dual-wieldable since the last Halo. Stuff like that and the fact only a sample of pages are floating about makes me think these are scans from an early proof copy or totally and utterly bogus. We'll find out when the game's released this September. Hey, that's soon!

Halo 3 Instruction Manual? [FileFront via POWET.TV, Thanks Marcus!]