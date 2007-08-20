Nothing is too difficult for Gundam. Not even English! While most Japanese struggle through the language, nerds can get help from a Gundam-based English instruction book, first published back in 2003, teaches valuable phrases like:

• "Let's test the reaction time of your brand-new mobile suits." • "Gundam is ready!" • "Fighting with Gundam isn't always the best solution."

...and the truly delicious: • "That's twice! Even my dad never hit me!"

Words to live by. Though, I do disagree with one thing: Fighting with Gundam is the best solution. Always. Learn English with Gundam [Q-TARO]