Leip Of Faith

To: Ash From: Crecente Re: "America Is Not Nice"
What a strange coincidence. I was watching an HBO special about Hiroshima last night. I think you should tell your son that no country is nice. It's a truism.
I spent a chunk of today working on scheduling Leipzig stuff. Sure the Games Convention is next week, and we're leaving in just a handful of days to cover it, but a lot of companies are just getting around to scheduling events. I can't even confirm that Mike and Mark have credentials to get in, so we might be covering the event from the outside... at a nearby Beer Garden...
It does sound like there will be a reasonable amount of news coming out of the event, a surprising amount actually when you look at how news-free last year's Games Convention was. Can't wait. The best part of covering Games Convention? I can actually catch a direct flight from Denver to Berlin. Sa-weet!
What you missed: With this Click I Thee Wed: The videoC&C Expansion Announced...No not the Music Factory What have we done? The fancy music of Lair PS Home Bringing the Ban Hammer Uwe goes off on Wired
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink