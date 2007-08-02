The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Gamers Still Love Buying Harry Potter Shovelware

harry_2million.jpgEA's financial results for the quarter, released today, wasn't cluttered with great news for the company—more on that later tonight—but one bright spot was the still white hot licence for Harry Potter. The latest game adaptation of the film adaptation of the book, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix sold a magical 2 million copies during the first week of its release. Impressive even when you consider that it was released on 8 separate platforms.

Given that, one might expect that EA would bemoan the final chapter in the book series hitting recently and expect that Harry Potter and the Kart Race of Illuminance will fill the gap in the publisher's 2010 line-up.

Harry Potter Soars; EA's Q1 Revenues Do Not [GameDaily BIZ]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles