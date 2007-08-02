Gamers Still Love Buying Harry Potter Shovelware

EA's financial results for the quarter, released today, wasn't cluttered with great news for the company—more on that later tonight—but one bright spot was the still white hot licence for Harry Potter. The latest game adaptation of the film adaptation of the book, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix sold a magical 2 million copies during the first week of its release. Impressive even when you consider that it was released on 8 separate platforms.

Given that, one might expect that EA would bemoan the final chapter in the book series hitting recently and expect that Harry Potter and the Kart Race of Illuminance will fill the gap in the publisher's 2010 line-up.

