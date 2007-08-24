Levine Responds To BioShock Copy Protecton Woes

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

kenlevinepic2.jpgOnce again Ken Levine comes out of the top-secret Levine-cave full of wondrous gadgets where he dwells in his imagination to address a major issue with 2K's new baby, BioShock. The concerns over SecuROM copy protection issues will soon be a thing of the past. In a thread posted on the 2K forums by a user named BioshockClassAction, Levine lays it on out.

I've followed up on the circular email with securom and we are working on this issue. I agree, it sucks, and we need to get that sorted.

I've been told by 2k that we will.

-Ken

Great! The problem will soon be solved, just like when Ken responded to the widescreen issue...which led to a very unsatisfactory result. That couldn't happen twice, could it?

2K is breaking their own license agreement [2K Forums - Thanks Kevin!]

