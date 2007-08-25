The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Levine: There Will Be No PS3 BioShock

nops3.jpgJoystiq got a chance to talk to 2K Boston's Ken Levine about the various problems surrounding the BioShock launch that we've been documenting exhaustively over the past several days. In the process of admitting that screw ups were made, he also neatly nullified a rumour that had been spreading around about a possible port of BioShock to the PS3.

Then there is the lingering question of the rumoured PS3 version of BioShock found in the PC code. Levine responds quite clearly, "I promise you, there is no secret plan about the PS3 that we're keeping from people. There's no PS3 development going on that we're hiding. There's lots of stuff that gets into game code, plans change over time and we got an exclusive deal with Microsoft ... that's not a Rosetta Stone discovery."

Yep, exactly as I thought. Old code left in from before the game went exclusive. Sorry PlayStation Universe! Levine confirms no PS3 BioShock and does mea culpa on PC issues - success hurts [Joystiq]

