Levine's Replies To BioShock Widescreen Cropping

Widescreen owners, you are missing out hot BioShock SLEEVE action. While the game shows the full picture in standard 4:3 ratio, it crops the top and bottom slightly in widescreen. Fuckles! I knew something was missing in that BioShock demo (A sleeve!). This apparently affects both PC and Xbox 360 versions and has annoyed some players, while others don't mind. BioShock Creative Director Ken Levine has made an official reply over at the 2K Forums, writing:

Hey guys-

Sorry about all the conflict. IG development people (specifically Chris and Rowan who are both on vacation) were trying to take a day off today (we've been working about six months 6-7 days a week). I'm trying to see what everybody's concerns are and consult with the staff.

I know people are frustrated, but we are dealing with internet time here. It wasn't until 7 pm EST that I was able to even talk to anybody in our Australian studio, which is open today (9 AM their time).

I hear you that not everybody was thrilled with the PC launch. And I'm trying to collect information and see what the facts are. PC game development does not function in a matter of seconds or hours, especially when most of the team is on vacation. But I hear you, and we're looking into the issue. I'll only ask you have a bit of understanding as to the time scale that software development issues must occur in.

Best regards,

Ken Levine