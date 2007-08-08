Metronome Bleeding Out

I really dug the look of City of Metronome. We first heard about the game a while ago now, then little else, but at least got confirmation in January it was still being worked on. Sadly, that no longer appears to be the case. Kotakuite Craig checked in on developers Tarsier Studios to see how things were going, and got the following reply:

Hi Craig, very cool to hear that people are still interested in the game. Unfortunately we still have not secured any more funding for Metronome so the game is still on the back burner.

Even taking the low-risk nature of this industry into account, I find it hard to understand why publishers can't at least spare a PSN-sized budget for a game like this. Ah well. Back to WWII: Soldier I go.