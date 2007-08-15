The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Live Arcade Coming To Windows, Too

galaga_xbla.jpg1UP is reporting that, at Gamesfest 2007, unspecified sources have revealed that Live Arcade support will be added to Games For Windows Live developer tools before the end of the year. No word from 1UP or Microsoft on whether this will mean current Xbox Live Arcade titles will make their way to PCs running various Windows OS flavours, but it seems like a safe bet. Yet another platform on which to play Lumines? Yes, please and thank you.

Gamefest 2007: XBL Arcade on PC by Holidays [1UP]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles