Live Arcade Coming To Windows, Too

1UP is reporting that, at Gamesfest 2007, unspecified sources have revealed that Live Arcade support will be added to Games For Windows Live developer tools before the end of the year. No word from 1UP or Microsoft on whether this will mean current Xbox Live Arcade titles will make their way to PCs running various Windows OS flavours, but it seems like a safe bet. Yet another platform on which to play Lumines? Yes, please and thank you.

Gamefest 2007: XBL Arcade on PC by Holidays [1UP]