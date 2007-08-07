Once again it is time to unleash the vibrating fingers of doom upon the unsuspecting public. This Wednesday's Xbox Live Arcade release is the game that had arcade managers bitching and moaning about replacing buttons every other week, Konami's Track & Field. The six button-punishing events from the original are spiced up with four player multiplayer via Xbox Live, voice support, enhanced audio, and enhanced graphics including special effects and hand-painted sprites and backgrounds - or you could just play the ugly older version. Your choice. 400 points is the price you pay to be completely humbled by my freakish tapping speeds this Wednesday. This week on arcade: Track & Field [Major Nelson's Blog]
Track And Field Races To Live Arcade
