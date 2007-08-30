LocoRoco PS3 Dated, Name Is Still Too Long

The PS3 version of LocoRoco, or Oiedeyo LocoRoco!! Boo Boo Cocoreccho! as nobody outside Japan will call it, has been given a release date: 21 September. That's for Japan, but a western release can't be more than a month or two behind. Also announced are some details on how the game will play. Instead of just tilting the levels like the PSP version, you take control of a butterfly, which can awaken the sleeping LocoRoco that litter a level and then lead them to the exit. Like Lemmings, then, but with incessant childish chirping. LocoRoco PS3 Dated [IGN]