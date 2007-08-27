Look Into J Allard's Eyes

Ha! J, you may ignore our Xbox Live messages and call us "creepy." But there are others who are creepy, too. Take Jeff Minter, who features J Allard in the second part of the Space Giraffe level one tutorial, which is appropriately named "The Eyes of Allard." Yes, Jallard's mug is visible. Thumbs up!!
Thanks, Protector one!
