PSP Slim Hands-On Comparison

This PSP Slim hands-on has a nice side-by-side with the old PSP. You'll see that the cosmetic enhancements are very minor, though the TV-out is actually looking pretty cool. With the proper downloadable media setup, the new PSP could be a powerful portable media system. But we'll see...
