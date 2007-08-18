Lost Planet Gets PC Upgrade

Lost Planet PC players are getting a pretty large free update downloadable on Steam. Not only will they catch up with the Xbox 360's current multiplayer maps (does anyone actually play those?), but a chat system and DirectX 10 visual enhancements said to have improved geometry shaders that will enhance blur and fur effects (the rhyming makes it true).

But seriously, does anyone actually play Lost Planet multiplayer? (I know, this judgement coming from a Shadowrun junkie.) Are all of us primitive, non-Lost Planet multiplayers missing out here?

Post details: New Lost Planet Patch Coming [via gamingtoday]