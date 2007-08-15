If you live near a Toys R Us, and it's still open, might want to swing on by, casually stroll into the games section and ask "a copy of BioShock please, my good man". Worked for lucky-as-sin GAF poster dskillzhtown (and subsequently many others), who are all now most likely basting in their own joy juices as they play happily through their broke-street-date-by-a-whole-week copies of BioShock. BioShock demo impressions SPOILERS (also Bioshock leaked at Toys R Us) [NeoGAF]
Lucky Bastards Get BioShock Early
