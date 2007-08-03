The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

That Was Dennis

This is one of the neatest little bits of machinima I've come across in a long time. From Robert Stoneman, the director of the epic machinima film "War of the Servers", "Rusty Whispers - Dennis" is the oddly touching eulogy for Dennis, a lonely man who lived with birds. Thanks to the amazingly earnest and competent narration of Ben Hundley and some charming music from Aphex Twin, I was oddly touched at the end of this man's story. For a much nicer version of the video as well and to check out "The War of the Servers", visit Lit Fuse Films via the link below. Rest in peace, Dennis.

Rusty Whispers - Dennis [Lit Fuse Films]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles