That Was Dennis

This is one of the neatest little bits of machinima I've come across in a long time. From Robert Stoneman, the director of the epic machinima film "War of the Servers", "Rusty Whispers - Dennis" is the oddly touching eulogy for Dennis, a lonely man who lived with birds. Thanks to the amazingly earnest and competent narration of Ben Hundley and some charming music from Aphex Twin, I was oddly touched at the end of this man's story. For a much nicer version of the video as well and to check out "The War of the Servers", visit Lit Fuse Films via the link below. Rest in peace, Dennis.
Rusty Whispers - Dennis [Lit Fuse Films]
