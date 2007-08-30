Madden Learns Spanish

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

gramatica.jpgMadden sells a lot of copies, but it could always sell more. Which is why EA are, if Amazon and GameStop are to be believed, about to release a Spanish-language version of Madden for the US market. Called Madden NFL 08 en EspaÃ±ol, it would be the first major game (at least that I know of) to target the Spanish-speaking population of the United States, and looks due on November 13. There are only listings for a PS2 and 360 version, which would make sense, this being a risky venture (November's pretty late, so bilingual Hispanics may well have opted for the English version by then). Retail Radar: Madden se habla espaÃ±ol [Gamespot]

