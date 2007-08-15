Madden Rampages Through Retail Shelves

EA wanted to take a moment of our time to remind everyone that Madden NFL 08 is now hitting stores, available across a ridiculous 10 platforms, including mobile phones, though I highly suspect being caught playing Madden on a mobile phone will result in, at the very least a severe swirly. If you are a big enough fan you probably aren't even reading this right now, seeing as GameStop stores around the country held midnight launch events for what is guaranteed to be the best NFL game of the year, hands down. Also the only NFL game, hands down, because there's no competition like no competition.

EA SPORTS' MADDEN NFL 08 HITS RETAILS STORES NATIONWIDE

Top Selling Franchise Unveils New Read and React System and is Now Available on Ten Platforms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - August 14, 2007 - Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: ERTS) today announced that Madden NFL 08, the newest iteration of the best-selling EA SPORTSâ„¢ football franchise with the exclusive videogame licence of the NFL and PLAYERS INC, is now available in stores nationwide. Awarded the 2007 Game Critics "Best Sports Game" award at last month's E3 Media and Business Summit, Madden NFL 08 features a unique combination of innovative gameplay and authentic NFL football simulation.

Now in its 18th year, the Madden NFL Football franchise continues to stand out as Madden NFL 07 was last year's #1 selling video game in North America with more than seven million copies sold* since launch.

Madden NFL 08 features a new Read and React system that allows gamers to quickly identify the strongest players on the field, and to make game-altering adjustments to further affect each and every play. New player skill icons identify on-field strengths and weaknesses, providing an immediate read on what an opponent is doing. This new icon system complements a deeper gameplay experience that maximises the skill of the individual NFL superstars, separating them from the role players, and takes NFL football strategy to a new level.

Players will rule the gridiron with intuitive controls, fluid gameplay and a new branching animation system that yields the jaw-dropping tackles and spectacular catches in Madden NFL 08. New player moves, lateral passes and the dynamic Hit-Stick 2.0 gives gamers an unprecedented and hyperrealistic NFL football experience.

Developed in Orlando, Florida by EA Tiburon, Madden NFL 08 is available for the XboxÂ® and Xbox 360â„¢ video game systems from Microsoft, PlayStationÂ®2 and PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment systems, Wiiâ„¢, Nintendo GameCubeâ„¢, Nintendo DSâ„¢, PC, Mobile, PSPÂ® (PlayStationÂ®Portable) handheld entertainment system and is rated E by the ESRB.

EA SPORTSâ„¢ is the leading interactive sports software brand in the world, with top-selling titles and franchises including Madden NFL Football, FIFA Soccer, NHLÂ® hockey, NBA LIVE basketball, NCAAÂ® Football, Tiger Woods PGA TOURÂ® and NASCARÂ® racing.