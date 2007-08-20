Mafia 2? That'd Be Nice

Seems Germany's Unterhaltungssoftware Selbstkontrolle (ie their classification board) just rated a trailer for Mafia 2. Funny...the USK are in Germany. Leipzig is in Germany. The Games Convention is going down this week in Leipzig. I wonder if they'll show a Mafia 2 trailer there. Hope so! I LOVED the first game on PC (seriously), so a sequel with cars you could actually drive? Great. Mafia 2 set for Leipzig unveiling? [GameSpot]