Majesco Titles On GameTap

Every week I am feeling a bit better about that $US0.99 GameTap free trial that I keep forgetting to cancel. Not only will they have Clive Barker's Jericho for the only price worth paying for it (free), but now they've signed a deal to provide Majesco games to lazy folk like me that never got around to stopping the service. If I had actually gone through with ending it only to have Psychonauts suddenly become available I would have kicked myself so hard. BloodRayne 1 & 2 and Jaws: Unleashed I could give or take, but mmmm Psychonauts.
"Given the limited shelf space and relatively quick turn of titles at retail nowadays, we consider GameTap to be a valuable vehicle that can help extend the video game lifecycle," said Ken Gold, vice president of Marketing, Majesco.
That's the truth. I've been using the service lately to fill in a few gaps in my gaming portfolio. If you haven't experienced the joy of Psychonauts, now would be an excellent time.
Majesco and GameTap Partner on New Digital Distribution Deal
Top titles now featured on leading broadband gaming network
EDISON, N.J. - Majesco Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: COOL), an innovative provider of video games and digital entertainment products for the mass market, announced today that several popular titles from its catalogue, including Psychonauts, BloodRayne 1 & 2, and JAWSâ„¢ Unleashed are now available for subscription play and digital download on GameTap, the first-of-its-kind broadband entertainment network from Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. (TBS, Inc.). The new agreement includes that Majesco titles will also be made available on GameTap's recently launched ad-supported game play website.
Along with the critically-acclaimed Psychonauts from Double Fine Productions that is currently available for subscription play and online purchase, BloodRayne 1 & 2 are also prominently featured as part of GameTap's 'Bloodsucker Summer,' an original content program that the 900+ game service utilises to bring both newer and older titles from their massive library to the attention of their subscribers.
GameTap is also inviting fans to 'Hit the Beach' today by offering the best-selling JAWSâ„¢ Unleashed to their Gold Level members for the first time.
"Majesco's wide range of quality games are a great addition to our current product catalogue," said Ricardo Sanchez, GameTap's vice president of content and creative director. "Psychonauts is consistently one of our top titles and we've had a great response to the recent launch of BloodRayne on our service."
Psychonauts is a unique, third-person psychic odyssey from the mind of Tim Schafer that received numerous accolades and awards, including the BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) award for Best Screenplay.
JAWSâ„¢ Unleashed adapts the landmark film into a unique interactive experience that lets you play as one of Nature's most powerful and fearsome creatures, the Great White Shark.
BloodRayne is an original action-horror franchise starring the super-sexy, super-lethal, supernatural heroine Rayne.
