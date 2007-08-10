Make Your Own Atari 2600 Labels

Label fun time! The good people over at Insert Credit bring word of the Atari 2600 Label Maker. It generates customised "authentic looking Atari 2600 'Picture Labels' using your own image and title. Check out the hilarity Brandon Sheffield from IC created. Non-stop giggle factory, this. Make Your Own [Lable Maker 2600 via Insert Credit]
