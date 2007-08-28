Make Your Own Monopoly Jokes With EA Board Game

EA and Hasbro have made nice, and will be soon be making sweet, sweet games together. Know what happens when deals like this go down? Novelty schwag gets sent out, that's what. To remind us all that their union is a sign that good times are near, they sent out an EA-themed edition of Monopoly. Like, real Monopoly. It's all very strange. Like how it's not Battlefield 2142, it's 2142 Battlefield. Or how you can buy Spore for $US200. Presumably so you can tell them to get a move on. Want To Play EA/Spore Monopoly? [GameSetWatch]