Circuit City's Table Tennis 360 Bundle

Man, the Xbox 360 sales are just coming out of the woodwork. Yesterday we had news that Best Buy has starting selling Xbox 360 premiums with a free copy of Top Spin 2 and Microsoft confirmed that all premiums will now sport an HDMI out. Today Circuit City started selling their Xbox 360 Premiums with a free copy of Table Tennis. Personally, I'd got for the free Table Tennis over the free Top Spin. Microsoft Xbox 360 Premium Console with Table Tennis [Circuit City]