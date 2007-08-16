MapleStory Gets Sweet Sweet Anime

If Korean MMORPG MapleStory is good enough for a DS game, damn skippy it should be get a Japanese anime. It is! Madhouse Studios (Last Order: Final Fantasy VII, Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust) will do the animation duties, and the upcoming series will kick off on TV Tokyo on Sunday, October 7th at 8:30am. Mark your calendars! Maple Anime [MOON PHASE via AnimeNewsNetwork]