Manhunt 2 Nowhere To Be Seen

How confident are Take-Two and Rockstar their appeal against Manhunt 2's ban will be lifted? If you're going off the basis of their release schedule (which I'm not, but you lot have your own set of impulses and driving forces), then the answer is not very. The game's nowhere to be seen on Take-Two's release schedule, for either this fiscal year or next. Not even a Q4, or a TBA, nothing. Maybe they're just letting it lie low, recover its strength away from the harsh, unforgiving media spotlight. Then again, maybe they've had a gutfull of the bad press and have buried it in a hole in the desert where nobody will ever, ever find it.

