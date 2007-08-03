The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Manhunt 2 Nowhere To Be Seen

mh2logo.jpgHow confident are Take-Two and Rockstar their appeal against Manhunt 2's ban will be lifted? If you're going off the basis of their release schedule (which I'm not, but you lot have your own set of impulses and driving forces), then the answer is not very. The game's nowhere to be seen on Take-Two's release schedule, for either this fiscal year or next. Not even a Q4, or a TBA, nothing. Maybe they're just letting it lie low, recover its strength away from the harsh, unforgiving media spotlight. Then again, maybe they've had a gutfull of the bad press and have buried it in a hole in the desert where nobody will ever, ever find it.
Manhunt 2 Falls off Take 2's Radar [IGN]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles