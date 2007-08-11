Mario is Going Through Some...Changes

We see two possibilities here. Either:

a. Mario can transform into a Boo. b. Mario is brutally devoured by ghosts who, in turn, steal his hat as a trophy.

We can only pray for the former. Hit the jump for another transformation. No, your eyes do not deceive you. Mario really does turn into Jerry Seinfeld. It's a creative risk by Nintendo, but we're gonna ride this out, just to see if Luigi becomes an angry racist comedian.

Go to NeoGAF for more new Famitsu scans.

New Super Mario Galaxy Famitsu scans (AUG 9th) [via digitalbattle]