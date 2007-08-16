Mario Tee Is Why I'm Hot

For those looking to buy a retro tee that will (hopefully) make little to no sense in a few more weeks, we highly advise you purchase this shirt from Snorg Tees. Labelled "this is why I'm hot" over a fireflower...well, you get it. But we would have preferred if the artist had referenced Nelly's 'Hot in Here,' because apparently that melody will be resurrected every summer from now to eternity, keeping you in constant, trend-setting fashion whenever it gets hot outside. Available now for about $US17.

PS. We love you Nelly, promise.

This is Why I'm Hot [via gaygamer]