Mark Rein Goes On The Unreal Engine Campaign Trail

The Unreal Engine's had some bad press of late. Which means a lot of people may not be thinking as highly of it as they once did. Which means a lot of developers may not be thinking as highly of it as they once did. Which is bad news for Epic! So Mark Rein's rolled up his sleeves, put on his best suit (not pictured) and hit the PR trail, talking up the success of BioShock with trade site MCV and how great the Unreal Engine 3 was for it. Smoothest part, though, is when he reminds us he's got a lawsuit coming up:

We do everything we can to help our licensees achieve [good results] . Our door is always open for licensees who want to come and talk with us about their experiences and let us give them the best advice we can on how to take the most advantage of our technology.

Nice. Real subtle, Mark, real subtle! Epic's Rein praises success of Unreal-powered Bioshock [MCV]