Mark Rein, UTIII Love The Blu-Ray

chocolaterein.jpgMark Rein loves the 360, to be sure. Dude's company made a lot of money out of that Gears malarkey. But he may love Blu-Ray just as much! If not more! Speaking at the Edinburgh Interactive Festival, Rein said that while the size of the 360 version of Unreal Tournament III may have to be compromised, the PS3 version was going swimmingly, all thanks to the wonders of Blu-Ray:

We'll compress some things. But you know, we may have fewer maps on the 360 version... Blu-Ray has definitely given us a lot of legroom.

If you think down the road, well maybe the next UT beyond this one, on Blu-Ray disc, we might fill the whole damn disc with all the cool stuff the mod makers make.

See? He's smitten. Loves the Blu-Ray, loves the PS3. Especially loves publicly flipping the bird at that other platform holder, the one who charged kids for his Gears of War map packs. Rein: DVD size limiting UT3 on 360 [CVG]

