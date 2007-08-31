The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Mass Effect Dated

masseffectrelease.jpgIt's sad when you start secretly praying for game delays to keep yourself from going broke over the holiday season. Today Microsoft Game Studios adds another game to my ever-growing purchase list as BioWare's Mass Effect is pencilled in for a November 20th release.

"With 'Mass Effect,' BioWare is delivering an incredible next-gen gaming odyssey. Our fans will journey through a vast, futuristic universe as they are challenged to make impactful decisions that will determine the very fate of the galaxy," said Ray Muzyka, chief executive officer, BioWare Corp.

Phew, for a minute there I thought they'd be travelling through a tiny, medieval universe on a horse-drawn cart, making decisions on where to stop for dinner. Now that I mention it, that would be kinda nifty. I just hope any game companies taking notes slate it for a summer release to give my wallet time to recover.

Critically-Acclaimed RPG "Mass Effect" Begins Epic Journey to Retailers on November 20

One of the hottest and most anticipated video games of the year will open up whole new worlds to explore this holiday, exclusively on Xbox 360

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada (August 30, 2007) - Today, Microsoft Game Studios and BioWare Corp. announced that the highly anticipated action role-playing game (RPG) "Mass Effect" will ship to retailers throughout North America on November 20, 2007. The recipient of more than 50 awards, including the 2007 Game Critics Awards for "Best Console Game" and "Best RPG" at the Electronic Entertainment Expo last month in Los Angeles, "Mass Effect" is poised to become the must-play RPG of 2007.

From the creators of the critically-acclaimed "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" and "Jade Empire," comes an epic space saga for Xbox 360 that spans the entire galaxy. Combining RPG and tactical action elements, "Mass Effect" offers an engaging mix of gameplay set against a deep, multi-directional story.

"With 'Mass Effect,' BioWare is delivering an incredible next-gen gaming odyssey. Our fans will journey through a vast, futuristic universe as they are challenged to make impactful decisions that will determine the very fate of the galaxy," said Ray Muzyka, chief executive officer, BioWare Corp. Added Greg Zeschuk, president of BioWare Corp., "The best games bring players into an immersive, realistic world that is fun to explore from beginning to end. We've achieved that in 'Mass Effect' by putting the player at the centre of a compelling, cinematic storyline full of realistic characters and hundreds of exciting locations."

Bob McKenzie, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at GameStop Corporation commented that, "Only a handful of video games redefine their genres, and judging from the excitement and demand we've seen from fans, 'Mass Effect' for Xbox 360 is one that can bring role-playing games to a broader audience through its beautifully realistic graphics and cinematic, emotionally charged gameplay experience."

"Mass Effect" will have an estimated retail price of $US59.99 and is rated "M" for "Mature" by the ESRB. For more information, visit www.masseffect.com.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles