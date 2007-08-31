Mass Effect Dated

It's sad when you start secretly praying for game delays to keep yourself from going broke over the holiday season. Today Microsoft Game Studios adds another game to my ever-growing purchase list as BioWare's Mass Effect is pencilled in for a November 20th release.
"With 'Mass Effect,' BioWare is delivering an incredible next-gen gaming odyssey. Our fans will journey through a vast, futuristic universe as they are challenged to make impactful decisions that will determine the very fate of the galaxy," said Ray Muzyka, chief executive officer, BioWare Corp.
Phew, for a minute there I thought they'd be travelling through a tiny, medieval universe on a horse-drawn cart, making decisions on where to stop for dinner. Now that I mention it, that would be kinda nifty. I just hope any game companies taking notes slate it for a summer release to give my wallet time to recover.
Critically-Acclaimed RPG "Mass Effect" Begins Epic Journey to Retailers on November 20
One of the hottest and most anticipated video games of the year will open up whole new worlds to explore this holiday, exclusively on Xbox 360
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada (August 30, 2007) - Today, Microsoft Game Studios and BioWare Corp. announced that the highly anticipated action role-playing game (RPG) "Mass Effect" will ship to retailers throughout North America on November 20, 2007. The recipient of more than 50 awards, including the 2007 Game Critics Awards for "Best Console Game" and "Best RPG" at the Electronic Entertainment Expo last month in Los Angeles, "Mass Effect" is poised to become the must-play RPG of 2007.
From the creators of the critically-acclaimed "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" and "Jade Empire," comes an epic space saga for Xbox 360 that spans the entire galaxy. Combining RPG and tactical action elements, "Mass Effect" offers an engaging mix of gameplay set against a deep, multi-directional story.
"With 'Mass Effect,' BioWare is delivering an incredible next-gen gaming odyssey. Our fans will journey through a vast, futuristic universe as they are challenged to make impactful decisions that will determine the very fate of the galaxy," said Ray Muzyka, chief executive officer, BioWare Corp. Added Greg Zeschuk, president of BioWare Corp., "The best games bring players into an immersive, realistic world that is fun to explore from beginning to end. We've achieved that in 'Mass Effect' by putting the player at the centre of a compelling, cinematic storyline full of realistic characters and hundreds of exciting locations."
Bob McKenzie, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at GameStop Corporation commented that, "Only a handful of video games redefine their genres, and judging from the excitement and demand we've seen from fans, 'Mass Effect' for Xbox 360 is one that can bring role-playing games to a broader audience through its beautifully realistic graphics and cinematic, emotionally charged gameplay experience."
"Mass Effect" will have an estimated retail price of $US59.99 and is rated "M" for "Mature" by the ESRB. For more information, visit www.masseffect.com.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink