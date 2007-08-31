Mass Effect Dated

It's sad when you start secretly praying for game delays to keep yourself from going broke over the holiday season. Today Microsoft Game Studios adds another game to my ever-growing purchase list as BioWare's Mass Effect is pencilled in for a November 20th release.

"With 'Mass Effect,' BioWare is delivering an incredible next-gen gaming odyssey. Our fans will journey through a vast, futuristic universe as they are challenged to make impactful decisions that will determine the very fate of the galaxy," said Ray Muzyka, chief executive officer, BioWare Corp.

Phew, for a minute there I thought they'd be travelling through a tiny, medieval universe on a horse-drawn cart, making decisions on where to stop for dinner. Now that I mention it, that would be kinda nifty. I just hope any game companies taking notes slate it for a summer release to give my wallet time to recover.