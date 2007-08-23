First news of New International Track & Field left me indifferent. Second news is tipping the scales in favour of a positive reception. What am I basing this on? Pretty much the game's playable character roster, which is up on the newly-launched official site. No real athletes here. Note the inclusion of an adorable Pyramid Head. Or, better yet, Sparkster! I've got so many good memories of Rocket Knight Adventures I could knit them into a blankie and just wrap myself in it. Whether the guy can throw a javelin is another matter, but I'd like to think he could manage. New International Track & Field [Official Site]
Maybe Track & Field Won't Suck After All
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink