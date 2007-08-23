Maybe Track & Field Won't Suck After All

First news of New International Track & Field left me indifferent. Second news is tipping the scales in favour of a positive reception. What am I basing this on? Pretty much the game's playable character roster, which is up on the newly-launched official site. No real athletes here. Note the inclusion of an adorable Pyramid Head. Or, better yet, Sparkster! I've got so many good memories of Rocket Knight Adventures I could knit them into a blankie and just wrap myself in it. Whether the guy can throw a javelin is another matter, but I'd like to think he could manage. New International Track & Field [Official Site]