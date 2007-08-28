Men In Kilts

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

kilts.jpgWhile my esteemed colleagues were running around Germany boozing it up, eating sausages and ogling girls in various states of consciousness, I was left to wander the halls of PAX alone, taking in as much as I could. I'm sorry to report that there was a distinct lack of hotness, both male and female although there were a few stand outs here and there.

One odd phenomenon I did notice was the prevalence of kilts among many of the male members of the convention, especially the workers who were all sporting PAX t-shirts reading "Enforcer" on the back. I stopped the guy here at the left and snapped a picture and he kindly filled me in on the details concerning this odd but popular practice. Apparently, this sort of thing is quite common amongst Table Top Gamers in particular and the company that makes them, Utilikilts, is based right here in Seattle. Of course, I had to ask the inevitable question. "Are you going commando under there?" (you can always count on me to go for the tough questions) His reply, "No, I really don't think that's necessary." Ah Table Top Gamers, such strange customs you have...

