Mercenaries 2 Gel: Hair On

T-shirts and inflatables might be good enough for the E3 and Penny Arcade crowd, but in Germany if you want to make a splash with gaming swag you've got to go big... big hair.
Electronic Arts was giving out these tubes of Mercenaries 2: World in Flames HaarGel or hair gel for those non-German speakers out there. I, of course, had to take the stuff for a spin as soon as I got back to the hotel. The gel's rich texturing and high poly-count left me with the sort of three-foot high flattop perfect for open world mayhem and Brigitte Nielsen-inspired discotheque dance parties.
