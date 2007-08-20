Mercenaries Gets Comic Series

Popped into my local comic store over the weekend, bought some stuff. Stuffed in my bag, as always, was the latest Comic Store News. Normally I don't pay it much heed, but this time? Paid it a little! Mainly because the Mercenaries comic was on the front cover, which was news to me. Seems Diamond Entertainment have picked up the rights from Pandemic and are squeezing a storyline out of all the guns and explosions and exploding guns you expect from the game. Art looks OK, but I'm a little sceptical on how well star Mattias will come across without Peter Stormare's help. Issue #1 should be on shelves in October. Mercenaries #1 [Diamond Entertainment]