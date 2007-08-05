Bob Hoskins: "The Worst Thing I Ever Did? Super Mario Brothers."

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

SMBMovie-MarioLuigi2.jpgU.K. website Guardian Unlimited has posted an interview with uber talent Bob Hoskins. Amid an interview discussing his career, the pitfalls of getting too into your character and copious f-bombs, Hoskins talks (albeit briefly) about his horrific experience making the Super Mario Brothers movie. so horrific in fact, that he lists it as the worst thing he's ever done. (I wonder if John Leguizamo can say the same?)

He accepts there have been flops, and films he's detested, but that's the nature of the game. "The worst thing I ever did? Super Mario Brothers. It was a fuckin' nightmare. The whole experience was a nightmare. It had a husband-and-wife team directing, whose arrogance had been mistaken for talent. After so many weeks their own agent told them to get off the set! Fuckin' nightmare. Fuckin' idiots."

Something tells me method acting didn't enter into his performance on that one. Although, the thought of Bob Hoskins jumping on heads and eating mushrooms on his days off is an amusing one.

'The Method? Living it out? Cobblers!' [The Guardian Unlimited]

